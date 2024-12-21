Luka Doncic's Official Injury Status for Clippers-Mavericks
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are facing off on Saturday night in a rematch of Thursday night’s game. LA won that contest by a final score of 118-95, taking advantage of both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving being out with injuries.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard remained out for that contest, but he was on the bench with his teammates for this first time this season on the road. Traveling with the Clippers, Leonard will not play on this road trip, but his presence on the road indicates a return is near. As for the Mavericks, they also remain without their best player in Saturday night’s game.
Releasing their official injury report for this game, the Mavericks have ruled Doncic out with a left heel contusion. This will be his second-straight missed game.
Via Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal: "Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić (left heel contusion) is listed out against the LA Clippers. Kyrie Irving is no longer on the injury report."
While Doncic is out, Irving is returning. This will at least give Dallas one of its two stars for Saturday’s rematch against the Clippers.
Irving has averaged 25.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in three regular season contests against the Clippers since joining Dallas, and averaged 26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in last year’s playoff series against LA.
