Markieff Morris Sends More Shots at Nikola Jokic For Injuring Him

It has now been 30-straight missed games for Markieff Morris after suffering whiplash from a shot he received from Nikola Jokic in an early-November contest against the Denver Nuggets. There was an entertaining back-and-forth exchange on Twitter the next day between the Morris brothers and the Jokic brothers, but not much had been said on the issue since.

On Thursday evening, Markieff Morris responded to a Tweet that highlighted he would be missing his 30th consecutive game, and said, "Ain’t shit wild about it! It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I’ll be back soon like I said."

Morris calling Jokic a "300 pound sloppy fat boy" is certain to draw the attention of fans across the league, and it will be interesting to see if Nikola Jokic's brothers once again have something to say to Markieff.

Morris has played just 10 games this season, as the injury he suffered from Jokic happened towards the beginning of the year. As he indicated in his recent Tweet, he expects to be back soon, but a 30-game absence is certainly significant. The official injury is listed as a neck injury, with Morris suffering whiplash upon the hit he received from Jokic.

The Miami Heat do not play the Denver Nuggets again this season, eliminating the possibility of a rematch between Markieff Morris and Nikola Jokic.

