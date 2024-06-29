All Clippers

Massive New Report on Klay Thompson and Paul George

The Golden State Warriors could lose Klay Thompson in NBA free agency very soon

Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
While it once seemed that Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson would all spend their entire careers with the Golden State Warriors, it now seems more likely that Thompson has played his last game in a Warriors jersey. This development received a massive update on Friday night from NBA insider Marc Stein who reported the latest on Thompson via his Substack.

"The prospect of Klay Thompson leaving the only team he has ever known is suddenly looking more and more like an inevitability as NBA free agency draws near," Stein wrote. "The latest evidence of that: Amid a growing belief leaguewide that Thompson's relationship with the Golden State Warriors is irretrievable, strong mutual interest between Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks is expected when free agency opens Sunday evening, league sources tell The Stein Line."

Not only did Stein reveal the Dallas Mavericks as a potential suitor for Thompson, but he revealed one of the latest developments that has made the situation even more contentious between the four-time champion and the only organization he has known.

"Yet as The Stein Line has been reporting since Monday, Golden State has this week focused on the trade pursuit of George above all other business," Stein wrote. "And that, after months of spotty and now scant contact between the sides, has only further chilled the state of Thompson's relationship with the team that selected him No. 11 overall out of Washington State in the 2011 NBA Draft."

With the Golden State Warriors prioritizing a trade for LA Clippers star Paul George over their contract negotiations with Thompson, the veteran guard has reportedly only grown more upset with the organization as he prepares for a potential departure in free agency.

Published
