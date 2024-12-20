Mavericks Make Luka Doncic Injury Announcement Before Clippers Rematch
The Dallas Mavericks fell to the LA Clippers on Thursday night at American Airlines Center. Without both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Dallas was unable to overcome the absence of its two best players.
Doncic missed this game with a left heel contusion, while Irving was out with right shoulder soreness. Irving participated in practice on Friday, and is no longer on the injury report, but Doncic did not go through practice.
While he was seen getting shots up at Mavericks practice (via Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal), Doncic is not yet ready to return to game action.
Releasing their official injury report for Saturday’s rematch against the Clippers, the Mavericks announced that Doncic remains out. Again ruled out a day in advance, Doncic is dealing with a legitimate injury.
Via Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal: "Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić (left heel contusion) is listed out against the LA Clippers. Kyrie Irving is no longer on the injury report."
Irving’s return will certainly give Dallas a boost, but Doncic’s absence is obviously a big one. The Mavericks had been playing very well prior to Thursday’s loss to the Clippers, but Doncic and Irving being out of the lineup was too much to overcome.
With Irving set to return, the Mavericks will look to get back in the win column against their Western Conference rivals.
