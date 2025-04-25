All Clippers

Michael Porter Jr.'s Final Injury Status for Clippers-Nuggets Game 3

The Denver Nuggets have announced Michael Porter Jr.'s final status against the LA Clippers

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) gestures after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center.
After stealing Game 2 away from the Denver Nuggets on the road, the LA Clippers will get home-court advantage for Game 3 with a chance to take a one-game lead over their visitors.

Prior to tipoff, any lineup advantage they were hoping for became null. Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., who was listed as QUESTIONABLE with a shoulder strain, was upgraded to AVAILABLE, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

"Michael Porter Jr is available for the Nuggets tonight against the Clippers," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This season, Porter averaged 18.2 points, seven rebounds and 2.1 assists on 50 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from 3. When speaking pregame, Nuggets interim coach David Adelman praised Porter's durability.

“I’m very optimistic he’ll play Game 3," Adelman said. “Mike’s one that I don’t think gets enough credit for how tough he is ... his pain threshold is something that people don’t understand and don’t get that he plays with all year long."

With Porter in the lineup, Denver will only be without DaRon Holmes II, who is still nursing a right Achilles tear. The Clippers, meanwhile, are completely healthy.

Tipoff of Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers at Intuit Dome is set for 10 p.m. EST, as both teams look to take a 2-1 series lead.

