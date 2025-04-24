LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report Game 3
The Los Angeles Clippers are returning home to the Intuit Dome for games three and four of their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets.
The Clippers battled hard against the Nuggets in Denver, splitting the two games 1-1, with game one ending in overtime by a loss of two points. In Game 2, the Clippers refused to go back home down 0-2, behind an amazing performance by Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard carried the Clippers on his back with 39 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block on a highly efficient 79/57/100 shooting splits. Leonard went 15-19 from the field, only missing four shots, with three being 3-point attempts. It was a historic night that the Clippers may need more of on Thursday.
The Clippers now have the chance to take a commanding lead in the series as they return to the Intuit Dome, where they have gone 30-11 this season.
The Clippers are coming into the game with a clean injury report containing no players.
Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE
James Harden is AVAILABLE.
The Nuggets are coming into the game with two players listed on the injury report: Michael Porter Jr. and DaRon Holmes II.
Michael Porter Jr. is listed as questionable with a left shoulder sprain, and DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
