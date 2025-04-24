All Clippers

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report Game 3

One key player is listed on the LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) guards and center Nikola Jokic (15) defends in the third quarter during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) guards and center Nikola Jokic (15) defends in the third quarter during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Clippers are returning home to the Intuit Dome for games three and four of their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets.

The Clippers battled hard against the Nuggets in Denver, splitting the two games 1-1, with game one ending in overtime by a loss of two points. In Game 2, the Clippers refused to go back home down 0-2, behind an amazing performance by Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard carried the Clippers on his back with 39 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block on a highly efficient 79/57/100 shooting splits. Leonard went 15-19 from the field, only missing four shots, with three being 3-point attempts. It was a historic night that the Clippers may need more of on Thursday.

The Clippers now have the chance to take a commanding lead in the series as they return to the Intuit Dome, where they have gone 30-11 this season.

The Clippers are coming into the game with a clean injury report containing no players.

Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE

James Harden is AVAILABLE.

The Nuggets are coming into the game with two players listed on the injury report: Michael Porter Jr. and DaRon Holmes II.

Michael Porter Jr. is listed as questionable with a left shoulder sprain, and DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers-Nuggets Game 2

Kawhi Leonard's Buzzer-Beater in Clippers-Nuggets Game 2 Goes Viral

17-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Nico Harrison's Mavericks Press Conference

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Home/News