Michael Porter Jr.’s Final Injury Status for Nuggets-Clippers Game 4
The Los Angeles Clippers dropped the first game of their opening round series to the Denver Nuggets, as the Nuggets were able to make enough plays down the stretch to hold them off. However, a dominant Kawhi Leonard performance gave them the win in Game 2, and a total team effort in Game 3 put them up 2-1 in the series.
For Saturday's Game 4, the Clippers have a chance to push it to 3-1 heading back to Denver for Game 5. With Nuggets backup guard Russell Westbrook having already been ruled out for Saturday's contest, a much-anticipated injury status for forward Michael Porter Jr. has finally been released.
The Nuggets have revealed that Porter Jr. will be available for Saturday's crucial Game 4, as he was previously listed as questionable due to a left shoulder sprain that he suffered back in Game 2.
It has been a rough series for Porter Jr. to say the least, with two underwhelming performances in Games 1 and 3 but a 15-point, 15-rebounds effort in Game 2. Currently the third-highest paid player on the Nuggets, they need everything they can get from him if they want a chance to even the series up.
As for the Clippers, they have no injuries to report for Game 4, with tip-off set at 6:00 p.m. at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.
