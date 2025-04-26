All Clippers

NBA Fans React to Michael Porter Jr. Injury News Before Game 4 vs Clippers

Michael Porter Jr. was listed on the Denver Nuggets' injury report ahead of Game 4 against the LA Clippers

Matt Guzman

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) squints after a play against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Chase Center.
/ Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets may be forced to get used to life without Michael Porter Jr. for the rest of their first-round series against the LA Clippers as the forward continues to nurse a Grade 2 shoulder sprain.

The Clippers, on the other hand, certainly could get used to it.

Ahead of Game 4 between the two teams, both Porter and Russell Westbrook were listed as QUESTIONABLE on the Nuggets' official injury report. According to ESPN, Porter's injury has him playing at 20-30 percent of his total capability.

Naturally, the news made its way around social media.

"Might as well sit out," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Not worth it in the long run."

"Bummer," another admitted. "Was a really fun series, but Denver has zero chance without M.P.J."

Thus far in the series, Porter is only averaging 8.3 points on 37 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range. His injuries have kept him from performing at the level he has in the past for the Nuggets, though even still, his efforts were commended by Denver's interim coach, David Adelman.

“I’m very optimistic he’ll play Game 3," Adelman said prior to Porter scoring seven points in 35 minutes. “Mike’s one that I don’t think gets enough credit for how tough he is ... his pain threshold is something that people don’t understand and don’t get that he plays with all year long."

Tipoff of Game 5 between the Clippers and Nuggets at Intuit Dome is set for 6 p.m. EST Saturday.

