LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Game 4 Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are set to host the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their first-round playoff matchup.
The Clippers split the games in Denver, coming home with a win under their belt, and they were welcomed to the Intuit Dome by the fans who brought nonstop energy in the first playoff game held in the Clippers' new stadium.
Denver started the game off hot and took an early lead, but the Clippers remained constant in their defense and were able to hold the Nuggets scoreless for around four minutes, from the end of the first quarter, leading into the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Clippers built a 14-point lead in that time and never looked back from then on out.
Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists on 41/50/80 shooting splits, but Los Angeles had huge games from all of its starters, with James Harden and Norman Powell also scoring 20 points.
The Clippers are coming into the game with a clean injury report containing no players.
Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE.
The Nuggets are coming into the game with three players listed on the injury report: Russell Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr., and DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
Russell Westbrook is QUESTIONABLE with left foot inflammation.
Michael Porter Jr. is questionable with a left shoulder sprain and DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets will face off at 6:00 p.m. EST.
