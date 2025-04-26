Michael Porter Jr.'s Injury Status for Nuggets-Clippers Game 4
After getting dominated in Game 3, the Denver Nuggets have fallen behind 2-1 in their series against the star-studded LA Clippers. To make matters worse for Denver, they are now dealing with a barrage of injuries.
In Game 2's loss, Nuggets standout forward and top sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. suffered a scary injury when Clippers guard Kris Dunn landed on him while fighting for a loose ball. Porter Jr. suffered a left shoulder sprain, but decided to play through it in Game 3.
Porter Jr. played through his injury in Game 3, but said he was only operating at 20% or 30%.
In Game 3's loss, Porter Jr. dropped just seven points and six rebounds on 2-9 shooting from the field and 1-6 from beyond the arc. Of course, the Nuggets are much better when they have a healthy Porter Jr. in their lineup, but an injured one?
The Nuggets are now going into Game 4 on Saturday a bit banged up. Denver has listed Porter Jr. as questionable for Saturday's game due to his left shoulder sprain.
Before getting hurt in Game 2, Porter Jr. was doing everything the Nuggets could have wanted from him. He dropped 15 points and 15 rebounds on 6-11 shooting from the field and 2-4 from deep. Now, the Nuggets will likely not have him healthy for the rest of their playoff run, which could seriously hurt their chances.
The Nuggets and Clippers will face off for Game 4 in LA at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday on TNT.