Michael Porter Jr.'s Injury Status for Nuggets-Clippers Game 5
Will Michael Porter Jr. play on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers?
Despite dealing with a nagging shoulder injury, Porter Jr. logged 42 minutes in the Denver Nuggets' controversial Game 4 buzzer-beater victory against the Clippers on Sunday night.
Porter Jr. headed into Game 4 with a questionable tag due to the aforementioned shoulder ailment, but didn't seem hampered during his 42-minute appearance, where he scored his series high with 17 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists, albeit with his left shoulder heavily taped up.
Despite putting over 40 minutes of stress on the already-injured shoulder, it appears as if it responded well to treatment over the past 48 hours, as Porter Jr. has officially been listed as probable for tonight's pivotal Game 5 against the Clippers.
Porter Jr., 26, has had back-to-back seasons of relative health for the first-time in his career. After playing 81 games, last season, the 2018 first-round pick appeared in 77 games this season for the Nuggets.
While remaining healthy for the balance of the season, Porter Jr. has also put up one of the best statistical seasons of his career, averaging 18.2 points per game while adding 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.
Game 5 between the Clippers and Nuggets tips-off on Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m. EST.