Ty Lue's Statement on Controversial Decision in Wild Clippers-Nuggets Finish
The LA Clippers successfully turned around their 2024-25 season by building the perfect mix of offense and defense around a healthy duo of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, but their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets has not gone as smoothly as expected.
The Clippers and Nuggets are tied 2-2 after four games, but the Clippers were just a millisecond away from forcing overtime and possibly stealing a win in Game 4. Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic airballed the game-winning three-pointer, but forward Aaron Gordon was there to clean it up for a game-winning dunk as time expired.
Many could say the Nuggets got lucky on that final possession, but could the Clippers have prevented Gordon's game-winning dunk? Many have been quick to put the blame on Clippers head coach Ty Lue for the lineup he put on the floor.
In a possession where the Clippers absolutely need a stop, Lue rolls with a lineup that includes James Harden, Norman Powell, and Bogdan Bogdanovic. While all three are very talented offensively, Lue had defensive studs like Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., and Ben Simmons sitting on the bench, and the Clippers gave up an easy game-losing dunk.
After the game, Lue was asked about the decision to keep that group on the floor for that final possession.
"Our coaches, we talked about it, but those are the guys that brought us back and they were fresh," Lue said. "A lot of guys were sitting on the bench for a long period of time... If the shot hits the rim it’s a different situation. He shot an airball. Perfect airball and he was able to dunk it in."
In Lue's defense, that group of guys that was on the floor had an incredible fourth quarter defensively and helped them come back from a late 15-point deficit. The Nuggets scored just 16 points in the fourth quarter, the Clippers just got unlucky that two of those came as the buzzer sounded.
The Clippers and Nuggets will face off for Game 5 in Denver on Tuesday.