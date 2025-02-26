Minnesota Timberwolves Sign Recent LA Clippers Player
A former Los Angeles Clippers player has found his new destination.
Bones Hyland is a former Clippers guard who played with the Clippers earlier this season. His last game was played on February 4th when the Clippers lost against the Los Angeles Lakers. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Hyland has signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Hyland spent three seasons with the Clippers and played in 71 total games. He also started in five of those games, all of which came in the 2023-2024 season. He averaged as high as 10.8 points per game with the Clippers making him a reliable scorer off the bench.
Hyland signed a two-way contract on Wednesday with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hyland is reunited with Timberwolves president Tim Connelly who was the president that drafted him in Denver, Austin Walton told ESPN.
Hyland is averaging 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 40/39/89 from the field so far throughout his career. He is a solid pickup for the Timberwolves as the two-way rising star is set to play for both the Timberwolves and the Iowa Wolves.
Hyland will likely be a star with the Iowa Wolves and potentially at least a role player on the Timberwolves. The Timberwolves already have many star guards like Anthony Edwards as shooting guard and young star Rob Dillingham as point guard. They also have Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Terrance Shannon, Donte DiVincenzo, and Mike Conley.
The addition of Hyland can be a huge move for the Timberwolves who already have plenty of fire-power out of young stars making a name for themselves.
