Multiple All-Stars Returning From Injury in Kings vs Clippers
The shorthanded LA Clippers face off against the Sacramento Kings tonight in a pivotal battle between two Pacific Division rivals. While the Kings have been slumping a bit due to injuries to multiple key players, it looks like that won't be the case tonight.
For the past week, De'Aaron Fox has had to carry the King's offensive load without the help of Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan. The Kings have gone 1-1 in that stretch with a loss against the Atlanta Hawks and a win against the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, the Clippers haven't had Kawhi Leonard or Norman Powell, but are currently on a three-game winning streak.
Unfortunately for LA, Fox will be getting his reinforcements back tonight. After missing three games due to injury, DeMar DeRozan will be returning against the Clippers tonight. Also, Domantas Sabonis will be returning from injury after missing two games.
Without both Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell in the lineup, the Clippers will be severely shorthanded in firepower against a very offensively talented Sacramento Kings team tonight. LA was able to defeat the Orlando Magic without the two on Wednesday night, but Orlando doesn't have anywhere near the firepower of a healthy Kings team.
For the Clippers to stand a chance tonight, they'll really need to lean on their defense again, while also having big games from key players like Amir Coffey again.
The LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings face off at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
