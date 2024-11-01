NBA Admits Missed Call in LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
The LA Clippers fell to 2-3 on the NBA season with their loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Two of LA’s three losses this season have come against Phoenix, and both have been at Intuit Dome where the Clippers remain winless.
Leading by 21 points in this game, the Clippers were unable to hold off the high-powered Suns’ offense that was led by Devin Booker, who finished with 40 points. Royce O’Neale added 21 points off the bench on 5/6 shooting from three-point range. Star forward Kevin Durant finished with 18 points for Phoenix.
The Clippers were led by James Harden who notched a triple-double with 25 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds. Adding six turnovers, Harden is averaging a career-high 6.2 giveaways per game.
With this game coming down to the wire, as every Clippers game has so far this season, the NBA has released a Last Two Minute Report. Per the NBA, there was one missed call in the final two minutes of this game.
With 1:40 left in the fourth quarter, Clippers guard Terance Mann should have been called for a defensive three second violation.
“Mann (LAC) is in the paint for longer than three seconds without imminently actively guarding an opponent,” the NBA wrote.
This would have given the Suns one free throw and possession back, but it was ultimately an inconsequential missed call with Phoenix going on to win the game.
The Clippers will play the undefeated OKC Thunder on Saturday as they look to even their record at 3-3.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement