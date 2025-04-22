NBA Admits Mistake in Clippers-Nuggets Game 2
The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers went down to the wire for the second consecutive game, but this time around, the results were different.
In Game 1 of the highly anticipated first-round playoff series, the Nuggets beat the Clippers in an overtime thriller. In Game 2, though, the Clippers got the best of the Nuggets, stealing a game in Denver to even the series 1-1 before heading back to LA.
The Clippers were led by a historic performance from superstar forward Kawhi Leonard with 39 points on 15-19 shooting from the field and 4-7 from three-point range, including 12 points in a hectic fourth quarter.
The Clippers clawed out a road win, even with the officials missing a call in favor of the Nuggets down the stretch. The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report for Monday's thriller, admitting a huge mistake down the stretch.
With about 1:40 left in the fourth quarter in a tie game, Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic was camping the paint when the Clippers had the ball, and should have been called for a defensive three-second violation, but the officials missed it.
"Jokic (DEN) is in the paint for longer than three seconds without imminently actively guarding an opponent," the NBA commented.
While the Clippers ultimately missed a shot on this possession and the Nuggets got the rebound, it led to a direct consequence. Immediately off the defensive rebound, Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. turned the ball over, and Clippers guard Norman Powell hit a clutch shot from deep to give LA a three-point lead.
The Clippers and Nuggets will now travel to LA for Game 3 on Thursday.