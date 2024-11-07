NBA All-Star Suffers Injury in Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers
The LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers both entered Wednesday night's game shorthanded of their best player. Unfortunately for the 76ers, they finished the game without another All-Star available.
During last night's game between the Clippers and 76ers, Maxey dove for a loose ball against Kris Dunn and suffered a hamstring injury as a result. He ultimately didn't return to the game against the Clippers and the 76ers were promptly blown out.
It was later revealed today by Shams Charania that Maxey is now expected to miss a couple of weeks because of the right hamstring injury. There is a full evaluation coming later Thursday, but the 76ers are expected to be very careful.
Through seven games this season, Tyrese Maxey was averaging 27.6 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.0 rebounds on 40.6% shooting from the field. After Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers are now at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a record of 1-6; they're tied with the Milaukee Bucks for the worst record in the conference. No one expected the 76ers to struggle this greatly to start the season, but the Eastern Conference has been weak enough that they could very easily make ground.
The LA Clippers, on the other hand, finished the night with a record of 4-4. They are now one game away from the 6th seed and making it out of the play-in.
