NBA Championship Contenders Showing Trade Interest in LA Clippers Veteran
LA Clippers fans may have noticed that their veteran forward P.J. Tucker was missing from the bench in last night's season opener against the Phoenix Suns. That's because Tucker and the Clippers have mutually come to the agreement that he will not be playing any further games with the team.
On Thursday it was reported by NBA insider Chris Haynes that the Clippers had granted Tucker's agent the ability to reach out to potential landing spots for the veteran.
Via Haynes: "Sources: Los Angeles Clippers granted permission for PJ Tucker’s agent Andre Buck to speak with other teams to facilitate working on a trade. Both sides continue working together while the veteran remains away from the team waiting for an opportunity to contribute to winning."
It appears the agent has wasted no time in reaching out to possible suitors in order to get Tucker onto a new championship level team. In a report from Kelly Iko of The Athletic, it was revealed that multiple contenders are showing interest in Tucker.
"A number of contenders — including the 76ers, Heat, Bucks and Suns — have held trade conversations with P.J. Tucker’s representation, sources told myself and @LawMurrayTheNU," Iko wrote. "The 14-year veteran remains away from the team, hopeful for a solution."
Tucker has played 883 games in his long career in the NBA and looks build on that with the right team. He has averaged 6.6 points per game, 5.4 rebounds a game, and 1.4 assists on 42.5/36.6/75 shooting splits for his career.
This is the last season on Tucker's contract, as he opted in to the final year of his deal.
