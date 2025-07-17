NBA Stars React to Bradley Beal’s Blunt Message to Suns
Bradley Beal's time with the Phoenix Suns extended through the 2025 offseason but ultimately ended with a buyout. He then signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, filling the gap at the combo guard position following the trade of Norman Powell for John Collins.
Beal will be a seamless fit alongside James Harden in the backcourt, providing on-ball and off-ball scoring ability within the system. While the offensive attributes are still elite, with Beal scoring 17 points per game on 49.7 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three-point range, the defensive aspect is a concern.
The Clippers owned the 3rd-best defensive rating in the league in the 2024-2025 season, mainly due to their lethal point-of-attack combo of Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr. Without one of the two in the starting lineup, Beal will have to step up on that end of the ball for the Clippers to maintain that rating.
As Beal said goodbye to Phoenix in an Instagram post, multiple NBA players commented on the style that he used in doing so.
"😂" Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant replied.
"Not the deuces ✌️😂 " Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young commented and said.
"Aye man 🤣🤣" Beal's teammate with the Suns, Tyus Jones, said.
"Lmaooo your sick," Andre Drummond commented as well.
"😂" said Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.
Beal's simple "peace out" emoji sent multiple NBA stars into laughter in the comments, likely because of the way fans treated the core of Durant, Beal, and Devin Booker in their final season together on the Suns.
With Durant now on the Rockets and Beal now on the Clippers, both players are looking for a renewed chance at a championship with different cities in the last chapters of their careers.
