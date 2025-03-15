NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons' Performance in Clippers vs Hawks
The LA Clippers have found their rhythm recently, winning five of their last six games after picking up a huge road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.
The Clippers were led by star duo James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, scoring 25 points apiece, but there were some surprising stars on Friday night in Atlanta. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Derrick Jones Jr. came off the bench to efficiently combine for 26 points, while standout forward Ben Simmons seemed to do it all on both ends of the floor.
Simmons posted just 2 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in 17 minutes on Friday, but his impact went well beyond the box score. This was Simmons' first appearance since February 28, as he missed seven consecutive games leading up to Friday.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Simmons' performance in a huge win over the Hawks.
Via @CoachAjBussey: "Ben got a 2-2-2-2 stat line with a +15 and I’m not even mad at it."
Via @FeelLikeDrew: "Ben Simmons legit makes the right pass everytime, we been missing that"
Via KlawedUP: "Ben Simmons you were dearly missed"
The Clippers have now moved to 37-30 on the season as they sit in eighth place in the West, but are looking to be a very dangerous playoff matchup for any opponent. Picking up former first-overall pick Ben Simmons in the buyout market could be a game-changer for LA if he can stay healthy.
