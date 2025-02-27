NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons' Play in Clippers-Bulls
The Chicago Bulls were coming off a blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers when they welcomed the Los Angeles Clippers to town on Wednesday night. With the Clippers trying to hold on to the sixth seed in the Western Conference and the Bulls seemingly tanking their way the rest of the season, it seemed as if this would be an easy win for Los Angeles. However, it was far from that.
After a late James Harden three put the game away, the Clippers hung on to win 122-117 over the Bulls to snap their three-game losing streak. While six Clippers finished with double-digit scoring, one player who didn't score in double-figures carved out an all-around performance.
Recent buyout acquisition Ben Simmons finished with six points, eight rebounds, and eight assists for the Clippers in the win. It gave Simmons his fourth game of the season with eight rebounds and eight assists while being under 10 points, giving him the second-most games among active players of that type in his career.
Seeing the statistical feat for Simmons, fans took to social media to share their reactions:
"That's quite a stat line," one user responded with.
"The clippers got a steal. Hopefully Ben continues to play the game of basketball," one user added.
"Simmons is dominating the game," a user replied with.
"Most random skill set in the league," a user also added.
As seen by the reactions, fans seem to be pleased with the production that Simmons is providing for the Clippers. No longer expected to do as much, Simmons is starting to flourish and show flashes of his prime back in Philadelphia.
