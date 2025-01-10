All Clippers

NBA Fans React to Blake Griffin and Trae Young Announcement

Former LA Clippers star Blake Griffin and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young have news to share.

Joey Linn

Apr 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin (91) addresses the fans prior to a game against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden.
Apr 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin (91) addresses the fans prior to a game against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Former LA Clippers star Blake Griffin has been making some big moves post-retirement. Spending 13 seasons in the NBA, Griffin made six All-Star appearances and five All-NBA teams before calling it a career.

Playing his last NBA season with the Boston Celtics, Griffin also spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets after being dealt from Los Angeles. Recently signing a deal with Amazon to be one of their NBA analysts next season, Griffin will be staying around the game.

In addition to his new role with Amazon, Griffin announced some exciting news with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

Trae Young
Apr 15, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball against against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In a join Instagram post, Griffin and Young announced a new basketball program, Legynds Basketball Club.

Via Griffin and Young: “To be a LEGYND is to let your game do the talking. True LEGYNDS don’t need to shout—their actions say everything. Every late-night practice, every shot taken in silence, every ounce of sweat left on the court—this is the language of LEGYNDS.”

NBA fans have been reacting to this news in the comments.

"Imagine if Blake was still able to play and was with Trae like the lobs would've been crazy😭🔥🔥," one fan commented.

"Great for Oklahoma hoops 🥳," a fan wrote.

"Love y'all so damn much," a fan added.

"😂😂love y’all man," another comment read.

"This is dope!!" a fan added.

Blake Griffin
May 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin (91) warms up before game three of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Both Griffin and Young played their high school and college basketball at Oklahoma. This connection is part of what helped bring the two stars together on this collaboration.

The Legynds Basketball Club website states, “Trae Young and Blake Griffin are two of the most elite basketball players of their generation. Both are from Oklahoma. The name LEGYNDS represents Trae and Blake’s desire to come together to provide training and opportunity for the next generation of grassroots athletes in the Oklahoma area.”

