New Report Links Lakers, Clippers to 11-Year NBA Veteran Center
The free agent market is heating up, and a plethora of teams are looking for players to start or upgrades at the center position. In the Lakers' case, a starting center that can pair with Luka Doncic is a need, not a want.
After striking out on Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, who has since been traded to the Phoenix Suns, the options for the Lakers are slimming down by the day.
The Lakers faced numerous issues in the playoffs against the size of the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first-round series loss. After Anthony Davis was traded for Luka Doncic in a stunning move at the deadline, the Lakers went with a center rotation of Jaxson Hayes, Trey Jemison, and Alex Len. That group of players was a complete non-factor in the postseason.
On the Clippers' side, a quality backup center has been a want of theirs since Isaiah Hartenstein left in free agency in 2022. After signing Mo Bamba in the 2024 offseason, the Clippers traded him and signed Ben Simmons to a veteran minimum, but even his playing time diminished in the playoffs due to his lack of scoring.
A new report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto revealed that both Los Angeles teams are expected to pursue veteran big man Clint Capela.
Scotto wrote, "Following the Kristaps Porzingis trade, there was further evidence that Clint Capela’s time with the Atlanta Hawks will likely end – something HoopsHype reported as far back as three months ago. With free agency nearing, the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs are among the teams expected to pursue Capela, league sources told HoopsHype."
Capela averaged 8.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game on 55.9% from the field in 2024-2025, although he was limited to only 55 games. Capela has had lengthy stops with both the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks in his 11-year career.
