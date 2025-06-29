New Report on Clippers’ Interest in Celtics Center
After trading 2024 NBA Champions Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, the Boston Celtics' roster will look completely different entering the 2025-26 season. With Jayson Tatum expected to be sidelined for the entirety of the season, the Celtics may look to enter a gap year while he recovers.
A significant factor in the Celtics' 2024 championship win and their consistent deep playoff runs over the past five years is their bench play. Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and Luke Kornet were essential in providing a boost in the second unit.
Kornet played in 73 games in 2024-25, averaging 6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and one block per game, but stepped up in the playoffs while Porzingis dealt with an illness.
A new report from NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that the Clippers could be looking to sign Kornet in free agency.
"The Clippers have also been described as a team to watch, alongside San Antonio, in the Luke Kornet chase," he wrote.
Kornet is expected to command a significant contract increase, with some estimates taking his future salary close to the $14.1 million Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception. If other contending teams decided to pursue Kornet, it would most likely be around the $5-$6 million range, which would help retain roster flexibility.
The Clippers have long wanted a quality backup center behind Ivica Zubac, and after Isaiah Hartenstein left in free agency in 2022, Los Angeles has had a rotating selection of players come through.
Even though Los Angeles drafted Yanic Konan Niederhauser with the 30th overall pick, the Clippers could still be looking for a proven veteran center, and Kornet fits the bill.
