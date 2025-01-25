All Clippers

NBA Fans React to Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury News Before Bucks vs Clippers

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo on the injury report against the Clippers

Liam Willerup

Jan 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers were able to maintain playoff positioning with Kawhi Leonard sidelined to begin the season. Now, with the All-NBA forward healthy, the Clippers can become a serious problem come playoff time if they can build upon their first half of the season.

Heading towards the start of February, the Clippers will look to close out the month strong when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday to finish their five-game road stand. Led by the star pairing of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Milwaukee finds themselves on a five-game winning streak after starting the season 4-9. In the Bucks recent injury report, one of their stars made an appearance.

While he's yet to miss a game since December, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with a knee injury for tomorrow's contest. Although listed as probable, users have taken to social media to discuss the star's status.

"noooo im tryna see sum real hoops," an upset fan replied.

"Wishing him good luck," another user commented.

As seen by the early reactions, fans are hopeful that Giannis will be upgraded to available so he can go head-to-head with Leonard. While the two haven't gone head-to-head since February of 2023, they did matchup in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2019 with Leonard and the Toronto Raptors taking the win.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. PST at the Intuit Dome on Saturday night.

