All Clippers

NBA Fans React to Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury News Before Clippers-Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo received an injury update before facing the LA Clippers

Logan Struck

Jan 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oddly enough, one of the most underrated players in today's NBA is a two-time MVP. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is hardly recognized for all he does, but he is undoubtedly a top-three player in the league right now and should go down as one of the best to ever play the game.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 2.1 stocks per game this season while shooting 60.8% from the field. His unbelievable performances have led the Bucks into fifth place in the East at the All-Star break with a 29-24 record.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Feb 2, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) runs down the court after dunking the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Bucks' first test after the All-Star break comes against the LA Clippers, one of the more impressive teams in the Western Conference. The Clippers are 31-23, led by a star trio of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Norman Powell.

After missing the last six games leading up to the All-Star break and missing the All-Star Game entirely due to injury, Antetokounmpo has received an injury update ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Clippers.

Antetokounmpo participated in the Bucks' first practice after the All-Star break, gearing up for a possible return to the court on Thursday.

NBA fans have taken to social media to react to Antetokounmpo's updated status, hoping to see the superstar forward back in action.

"That’s what I’m talking about!!" one fan said.

"The Greek Freak is gearing up for his return!" another fan said.

"GIANNIS IS BACK ON THE COURT!" a fan replied.

If Antetokounmpo is good to go for Friday's matchup with the Clippers, it would make for an exciting cross-conference meeting in Milwaukee.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News