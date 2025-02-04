NBA Fans React to LeBron James Injury News Before Lakers-Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to begin their week on Tuesday when they travel to Inglewood to face the Los Angeles Clippers. It will be the beginning of a new era with the Lakers, as after their contest against the New York Knicks on Saturday they made a blockbuster deal to send Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic in a three-team deal.
Since Doncic isn't expected to suit up as he recovers from injury, it will be an uphill battle for the Lakers to face a Clippers team that trails them by one game in the standings. Following some recent news, it looks like the Lakers won't be completely shorthanded Tuesday.
Lakers star LeBron James is listed as probable ahead of Tuesday's contest, with a designation of left foot injury management. Seeing this news, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the star's status.
"I smell a 40 piece," one user boldly commented.
"Scared of Kris Dunn," a fan joked.
"WARRIOR," a rival fan wishfully commented.
"Ngl rest bro," a fan replied with.
As can be seen based on the replies, it's a mixed feeling with Lakers fans. Most importantly, they are excited for the new era of Doncic and James given that Golden State doesn't pull off a surprise trade for James.
Two of the top acquisitions, Doncic and Maxi Kleber are also listed as out as they won't make their debuts against the crosstown rival. The tip-off on Tuesday night is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST at the Intuit Dome.
