NBA Fans React to Luka Doncic Injury News Before Clippers-Mavericks
The LA Clippers face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night in their first rematch since last year's playoffs. Both teams look different since their last encounter, but both teams may be missing some star players in the matchup.
It hasn't been determined whether or not Kawhi Leonard will travel with the Clippers against the Mavericks. On the Mavericks' side, it was revealed that Luka Doncic has been dealing with a left heel contusion and did not practice with the team because of it. Doncic just played in the team's latest game on Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors.
Needless to say, Mavericks fans have been panicked about the recent news of Doncic not participating in practice.
Via @KAMADAICHI: "panic in the fanbase in 3, 2, 1....."
Other fans were insisting that the Mavericks are merely resting Doncic and Kyrie due to the fact the game is on Thursday and not on Wednesday.
Via @miss77ela: "everything is ok ... they dont play until thursday"
The Mavericks could simply be resting Doncic, but missing practice isn't necessarily the best sign. If the team has practice again on Wednesday and Doncic misses it again, then there should be some legitimate cause for concern.
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are two teams with a storied history against each other. In the last five seasons, the two teams have faced off in the playoffs three times, with the Clippers leading overall matchups 2-1.
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
