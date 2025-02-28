NBA Fans React to Norman Powell Injury News Before Clippers-Lakers
The LA Clippers broke a three-game losing streak on Wednesday night with a win over the Chicago Bulls, but their skid worried many fans. The Clippers have moved to 32-26 on the season, but their 1-3 record in the past four games can mainly be attributed to one injury.
Star guard Norman Powell has missed the Clippers' last four games with left patellar tendinopathy, but with a big game coming up on Friday night, he could return. The Clippers travel across the city to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, and Powell has been upgraded to questionable for the huge matchup.
Powell, 31, is having an All-Star-caliber season, averaging 24.2 points per game with 49.6/42.8/81.9 shooting splits. The All-Star snub should be the frontrunner to win the Most Improved Player of the Year award, as he has taken his game to another level after finishing top-four in Sixth Man of the Year voting in each of the past two seasons.
Fans have taken to social media to react to Powell's updated status, as they cannot wait to see the Clippers star guard back on the court.
"Clippers absolutely must have him play if they want any hope of winning," one fan said.
"Very good sign 🙏," another fan reacted.
"Everybody wants to play against the lakers," a fan replied.
Powell has not played since the All-Star break, but could finally suit up against the Lakers. The two LA teams face off at 10 p.m. EST in Crypto.com Arena on Friday night.
