NBA Insider Predicts Unexpected Team to Target Giannis Antetokounmpo
The beginning of the 2025 NBA offseason was filled with speculation around Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks, but as that noise dies down, the two-time MVP is expected to stay put, for now.
There were many people around the league expecting Antetokounmpo to request a trade out of Milwaukee, and potential destinations like the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors were coming to life. Now, teams may have to wait a couple of years to get to the superstar forward.
Antetokounmpo has a $62.7 million player option with the Bucks for the 2027-28 season, meaning the superstar could hit the open market as early as the summer of 2027. NBA analysts and insiders Bill Simmons and Zach Lowe believe the LA Clippers are gearing up to make a push for Antetokounmpo when he hits free agency.
"If you're the Clippers, and short term, you can compete with a puncher's chance for a title, but long term, you have $20 million on your books for the summer of '27," Simmons said. "You just have Zubac, that's it. You can basically build a new team, and they're in the best position... I think that's their endgame, that Summer in 2027. 'Short term? Let's try to win. Long term? Giannis,' and that's how they're thinking."
Lowe responded by assuring the Clippers likely have a legitimate interest in making a push for Antetokounmpo.
"Lawrence Frank does not wink subtly," Lowe said. "It might be different with Giannis, he has a player option, but there ain't nothing subtle about how the Clippers operate... They're also in a position to get max cap space a year from now."
Of course, the idea of the Clippers making a push for another star, especially after building a core group of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul, sounds absurd, but it is certainly a reality for LA in the near future.