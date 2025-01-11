NBA Makes Big Lakers, Clippers Decision Amid Los Angeles Fires
The tragic Los Angeles wildfires have impacted the LA community in a way that no one predicted. While many have seen yearly fires in the LA area due to wind, what's happening at this moment has been unprecedented.
So much so, that the NBA has decided to cancel both the Clippers game against the Hornets on Saturday, and the Lakers game against the Spurs. The Lakers also had their previous game against the Hornets canceled as well. The league announced the decision in a press release posted online, which also revealed they'll be donating $1 million to immediate relief funds.
"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are donating one million dollars for immediate relief to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and other organizations to support those affected by this disaster and are working with the Lakers and Clippers on ways to support longer term assistance and rebuilding efforts."
The Clippers announced a press release of their own, revealing that they'll still be playing against the Miami Heat on January 13 and the Brooklyn Nets on January 15.
"Next week’s events will continue as scheduled at Intuit Dome, with the Clippers hosting the Miami Heat on Monday, January 13, and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, January 15. We will welcome UFC 311 on Saturday, January 18. Tickets for the game against the Hornets will be honored on the rescheduled date."
The fires have impacted everyone in the LA area, including Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, who had his home burn down. It's a dark time for everyone and one that shows there are bigger things than basketball right now.
