NBA Players React to Chris Paul's Heartfelt Post
The LA Clippers and legendary point guard Chris Paul were due for a reunion, and it is very fitting that the 40-year-old is gearing up for his return in what will likely be his last year in the NBA.
After one year with the San Antonio Spurs, Chris Paul entered free agency, and immediately, many people assumed he would make his return to LA. Whether it be because he wanted to be closer to his family or he missed the franchise that made him a household name, Paul is returning to the Clippers.
On Monday, Paul's signing with LA became official, and he followed it up by sending a heartfelt message to his former team, the Spurs, on Instagram.
Via Chris Paul: "Grateful for the journey 🙏🏾 Thank you to the San Antonio @spurs organization, Coach Pop, Coach Mitch, my teammates, the coaching staff, and the incredible fans for welcoming me this past season. Proud to have been part of a franchise with such rich history and bright future. Nothing but love for the 2-1-0 🤍🖤 #GoSpursGo #ThankYouSA"
Of course, this is the exact gesture that many would expect from a player like Paul, as the veteran point guard made sure to show his respect for the team that welcomed him with open arms.
A handful of NBA players commented on Paul's farewell post, especially a few of his former Spurs teammates.
Stephon Castle: "uncccc❤️"
Malaki Branham: "🖤"
Quinn Cook: "🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐"
Many other NBA players liked Paul's post, including Draymond Green, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Jordan, and Andrew Wiggins.