NBA Trade Idea Sends Minnesota Timberwolves Star to LA Clippers
The LA Clippers lost star forward Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, and while they have not replaced him with another star, the team did add several role players with their new financial flexibility. It remains to be seen how this new Clippers roster without a third star will perform in a very talented Western Conference, but a new hypothetical trade idea from Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz sends Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns to LA.
The full trade idea via Swartz:
Timberwolves receive: Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Terance Mann, and a 2030 second-round pick
Nets receive: Norm Powell, Kobe Brown, Bones Hyland, P.J. Tucker, a 2031 first-round pick (unprotected, via Clippers), and a 2031 second-round pick (via Clippers)
Clippers receive: Karl-Anthony Towns
The justification for this trade from Swartz reads, "The Clippers are in real danger of missing the Western Conference playoffs next season and should be in pursuit of a third star to pair with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Towns, 28, is a four-time All-Star who would bring a different offensive dimension to Los Angeles with his floor-spacing ability. He could play alongside Ivica Zubac in the starting lineup, or head coach Tyronn Lue could go wing-heavy with Towns at center and either Nicolas Batum or Derrick Jones Jr. in the opening five."
While this is an interesting idea, it seems unlikely Minnesota is looking to move Towns this summer after just making the Western Conference Finals last season.
