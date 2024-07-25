All Clippers

NBA Trade Idea Sends Minnesota Timberwolves Star to LA Clippers

This hypothetical trade idea sends Karl-Anthony Towns to the LA Clippers

Joey Linn

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Western Conference center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) of the Minnesota Timberwolves talks with forward Kawhi Leonard (2) of the LA Clippers before the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Western Conference center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) of the Minnesota Timberwolves talks with forward Kawhi Leonard (2) of the LA Clippers before the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The LA Clippers lost star forward Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, and while they have not replaced him with another star, the team did add several role players with their new financial flexibility. It remains to be seen how this new Clippers roster without a third star will perform in a very talented Western Conference, but a new hypothetical trade idea from Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz sends Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns to LA.

The full trade idea via Swartz:

Timberwolves receive: Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Terance Mann, and a 2030 second-round pick

Nets receive: Norm Powell, Kobe Brown, Bones Hyland, P.J. Tucker, a 2031 first-round pick (unprotected, via Clippers), and a 2031 second-round pick (via Clippers)

Clippers receive: Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann
Feb 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The justification for this trade from Swartz reads, "The Clippers are in real danger of missing the Western Conference playoffs next season and should be in pursuit of a third star to pair with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Towns, 28, is a four-time All-Star who would bring a different offensive dimension to Los Angeles with his floor-spacing ability. He could play alongside Ivica Zubac in the starting lineup, or head coach Tyronn Lue could go wing-heavy with Towns at center and either Nicolas Batum or Derrick Jones Jr. in the opening five."

While this is an interesting idea, it seems unlikely Minnesota is looking to move Towns this summer after just making the Western Conference Finals last season.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News