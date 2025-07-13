NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers, Warriors Linked to LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers and superstar forward LeBron James have seemingly hit a rocky point in their relationship, and the end of his Lakers tenure could be around the corner. James opted into his player option for the 2025-26 season, and many expect this to be his last year in LA. However, could he leave sooner than expected?
James, 40, is undoubtedly reaching the final years of his career, but as his relationship with the Lakers continues to crumble, a trade could happen this summer to find him a new home. Of course, James has a no-trade clause, so he controls where he would end up. A new rumor from Scoop B reveals that four teams have already contacted Rich Paul about a potential LeBron James trade.
The LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Cleveland Cavaliers are the four teams who are rumored to have shown immediate interest in James.
The Clippers are undoubtedly an interesting landing spot for James. The 40-year-old superstar has a clear connection to Los Angeles, so keeping him in the city but giving him a fresh opportunity could be ideal. A duo of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard would be incredible, especially with LA's impressive core around them.
Of course, the Warriors remain one of the most intriguing destinations for the Lakers star, as a LeBron James-Steph Curry duo would give fans exactly what they want, and sell plenty of tickets.
While James is nearing retirement, he has shown he still has some gas left in the tank. The Clippers making a push for him seems unlikely, but the idea of it is certainly interesting.