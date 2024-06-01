All Clippers

New Chris Paul Update Amid Lakers, Clippers Rumors

Chris Paul is working with the Golden State Warriors as they decide on his future

Joey Linn

Oct 13, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3, left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23, right) as LeBron's son Bronny (center) looks on after an NBA preseason basketball game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3, left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23, right) as LeBron's son Bronny (center) looks on after an NBA preseason basketball game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have several different options this summer when it comes to Chris Paul. The veteran's $30M contract becomes guaranteed on June 28th, which means Golden State can use that expiring salary in a trade, guarantee it and keep Paul, waive it and allow him to enter free agency, or mutually agree to push the date back.

Several reports have indicated at least some level on interest in Paul from the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers. For the Clippers, their potential need for guard help will be dependent on what Russell Westbrook does with his player option, while the Lakers may be looking to add a veteran facilitator like Paul regardless of what happens to their current roster.

In a recent report, Anthony Slater of The Athletic provided an update on the Paul situation, writing, "All of Chris Paul’s $30 million contract is guaranteed on this date. If both sides agree, it can be pushed back. From all indications, Paul has been extremely professional and willing to work with the Warriors through all the possible options that may materialize with his flexible contract situation."

What this means, is that while Golden State is seemingly undecided on what to do with Paul, the veteran guard is willing to work with them as both sides explore the best way forward.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.