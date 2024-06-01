New Chris Paul Update Amid Lakers, Clippers Rumors
The Golden State Warriors have several different options this summer when it comes to Chris Paul. The veteran's $30M contract becomes guaranteed on June 28th, which means Golden State can use that expiring salary in a trade, guarantee it and keep Paul, waive it and allow him to enter free agency, or mutually agree to push the date back.
Several reports have indicated at least some level on interest in Paul from the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers. For the Clippers, their potential need for guard help will be dependent on what Russell Westbrook does with his player option, while the Lakers may be looking to add a veteran facilitator like Paul regardless of what happens to their current roster.
In a recent report, Anthony Slater of The Athletic provided an update on the Paul situation, writing, "All of Chris Paul’s $30 million contract is guaranteed on this date. If both sides agree, it can be pushed back. From all indications, Paul has been extremely professional and willing to work with the Warriors through all the possible options that may materialize with his flexible contract situation."
What this means, is that while Golden State is seemingly undecided on what to do with Paul, the veteran guard is willing to work with them as both sides explore the best way forward.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years