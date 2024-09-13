All Clippers

New Clippers Signing Almost Signed With 76ers

This would've been big for the Sixers and bad for the Clippers.

Oct 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) forward Paul George (13) guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) watch game action aganst the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers got back one of their most important forwards this summer, Nicolas Batum. But the French forward almost considered staying with his new team.

Batum was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in the trade that sent James Harden to the Clippers early last year. According to a report from ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Nicolas Batum game strong consideration to going back to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

“They were really close to getting Nic Batum back," said Tim Bontemps. "He was going back and forth between, at least my understanding, going back to Philly or going back [to the Clippers]. And I think family played a part in him going back to the Clippers — he was pretty comfortable out in LA.”

When the Clippers were able to officially sign Batum, President Lawrence Frank put out a statement about his return.

“It's hard to find a better connector with a higher IQ than Nico," Lawrence Frank said. "We didn't want to lose him last year and we felt his absence. He plays the game the right way, which our fans appreciate, and so do we. We're thrilled to welcome back the battalion.”

The 2024-25 season will be the 17th NBA season of Nicolas Batum's career. He was expected to retire after last season, but found new life with the Sixers and a chance to continue playing at a high level.

