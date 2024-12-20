All Clippers

New Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Injury Updates Before Clippers-Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both missed Thursday night's game against the LA Clippers.

Joey Linn

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night by a final score of 118-95, taking advantage of both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving being out with injuries. Doncic is dealing with a left heel contusion while Irving was out with right shoulder soreness.

Dallas competed in the absence of its two best players, but did not have enough against a Clippers team that was led by Norman Powell, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac. These two teams will face off again on Saturday night in Dallas, and there was a new injury update on both Doncic and Irving ahead of this rematch.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving
May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Both Doncic and Irving got shots up at Friday’s practice, but only Irving went through practice.

Via Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal: “Dallas Mavericks Injury Updates Today: Luka Dončić ‘did court work today,’ says Jason Kidd. Kyrie Irving participated in practice. Jaden Hardy, Danté Exum, and Brandon Williams remain out. Will have further info on injury statuses likely later today regarding Saturday's game.”

This is an encouraging update as it pertains to Irving’s status for Saturday’s rematch. As for Doncic, things are a bit more unclear, since he seemingly did not go through practice. That said, Doncic getting on the court is a step in the right direction towards a return.

The Clippers and Mavericks will play again at 5:30 PM PT on Saturday.

