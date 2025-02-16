New Report on Clippers, Bucks Targeting Former First-Overall Pick
The LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks didn't make the flashiest of moves at the NBA Trade Deadline, but both teams set themselves up to make solid acquisitions in the buyout market.
While the Bucks haven't acquired anyone major yet, the Clippers already found a great pickup in Ben Simmons. As it turns out, both teams were actually looking at another former number-one overall pick, who was ultimately grabbed by the Sacramento Kings.
According to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, the LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks both showed interest in new Kings guard Markelle Fultz. Here is the exact excerpt from Anderson's article.
"Fultz said he has been training Monday through Friday in Los Angeles in recent months while preparing for his comeback. He drew interest from the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and other teams before reaching an agreement with the Kings following a private workout in front of assistant general manager Wes Wilcox and other members of the organization," Anderson said.
Last season with the Orlando Magic, Fultz averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 47/22/70 shooting from the field.
It's hard to see a situation where the Clippers pursued both Fultz and Simmons, especially with the overlap that the two have. Both players would have been somewhat of a reclamation project for the team, and it seems like Simmons was the perfect fit in that regard.
