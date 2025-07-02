New Report On Clippers' Interest In $251 Million Star
After the Milwaukee Bucks' stunning decision to sign Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract and waive and stretch superstar Damian Lillard, many around the league were left thinking. Lillard's contract was stretched to a dead cap hit of $22 million per year for the Bucks, and Lillard will be making that money while not even playing for Milwaukee.
An unprecedented move by the Bucks, it's a move that perhaps could open the door to other teams following that route with certain players on poor contracts they are looking to rid of without parting ways with assets.
Phoenix Suns star guard Bradley Beal has been widely considered one of, if not the worst, contracts in the NBA in 2025. He is currently on a five-year, $251 million contract that he signed with the Washington Wizards.
Beal is set to earn $53.6 million in the 2025-2026 season and has a player option for $57 million in the 2026-2027 season as well, which includes a full no-trade clause.
Any reduction in the contract amount would be ideal for Phoenix, but waiving and stretching his contract is complicated because of the other dead money on the Suns' books. Beal would likely need to agree to give some money back in order to make the process smoother.
That is where the Clippers come in, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "If Bradley Beal were to be bought out of his contract, perhaps the Clippers would be a player in that. That's something some people have mentioned to me," he said on NBA Today.
The main issue with Beal is his contract, not necessarily his role. Sure, he is not the same Beal who was a multi-time All-Star with the Washington Wizards, but 17 points per game on 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in the 2024-25 season is still valuable to many.
