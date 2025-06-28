New Report on Clippers’ Interest in 6-Year NBA Veteran Guard
The Clippers have positioned themselves to be financially flexible under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, allowing Paul George to leave in free agency in 2024. While Los Angeles still does have multiple big contracts on their team, they are under the first apron and the tax line.
Being under both the salary cap and out of the luxury tax means the Clippers now have the $14.1 million Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception (TPMLE). With the Timberwolves re-signing Naz Reid to a five-year, $125 million contract, there is a belief that Nickeil Alexander-Walker would be more attainable for suitors on the free agent market.
Alexander-Walker was a key piece in the Timberwolves' back-to-back Conference Finals appearances, averaging 9.4 points per game on 38.1% shooting from three-point range in the regular season, and providing excellent defense at the wing position.
A new report from Jake Fischer of "The People's Insider" revealed that the Clippers could have their eyes on Alexander-Walker in free agency.
"The Clippers, Hawks and Magic have all continued to be mentioned as possible destinations for the scrappy 3-and-D guard," Fisher wrote.
The Clippers could benefit from his ability to space the floor around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, while also being able to slot in at the two-guard spot or even move up to be a small forward.
Being a top-three defensive-rated team in 2024-25 means that Alexander-Walker could be a perfect fit alongside other wing defenders such as Nicolas Batum and Derrick Jones Jr.
Alexander-Walker's contract would be a multi-year deal at the TPMLE of $14.1 million, with an average annual value.
Related Articles
New Report On Clippers Key Reserve's Free Agency Decision
Clippers Make Announcement On Trade With New York Knicks