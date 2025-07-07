New Report on Clippers Potentially Signing Two NBA Stars
The LA Clippers made a huge trade on Monday morning, sending Norman Powell to the Miami Heat in a three-team trade that landed them John Collins from the Utah Jazz. Powell is coming off his best season in the NBA, averaging 21.8 PPG while shooting 41.8% from three.
Adding Collins fills a huge need in the frontcourt for the Clippers, and between Collins, Ivica Zubac, and Brook Lopez, they have a formidable and versatile 4/5 combo with shooting, shot-blocking, and rebounding. However, it does leave their backcourt a little weak.
LA re-signed James Harden and traded for Bogdan Bogdanovic at the last trade deadline, but the only other true depth piece they have on the roster is Kris Dunn, who is an excellent defensive player with an iffy offensive game.
In an effort to address that, a latest report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel believes the Clippers could sign both Bradley Beal and Chris Paul if Beal makes his way to free agency via buyout, as expected.
"The Clippers were another team listed as a suitor for Beal, and their odds of landing him upon being bought out by Phoenix have grown. It is a very real possibility that Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank add not just Beal, but future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, who recently hinted at the 2025-26 season being his last.”
Paul has hinted that next season is probably his last one in the NBA, but he has also said on numerous occasions that he wants to return closer to Los Angeles to be near his family because he misses being a dad. His best and most iconic years came as a Clipper, where he is the franchise's all-time leader in assists. Ending his career back with the Clippers would be a great move for both sides.
