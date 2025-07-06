LA Clippers Announce Signing of Former NBA Champion
It has been a lengthy process for the Clippers in their pursuit of a viable backup center option. In the 2024-2025 season, Los Angeles started off with their offseason signing in Mo Bamba, but then transitioned to more of a small-ball look, bringing in Ben Simmons and Drew Eubanks.
Simmons was more dynamic in terms of playmaking ability, ball handling, and pushing the ball in transition, but was still undersized in many matchups. His offense never took a leap either, as he provided little to no spark on the offensive end, and his minutes were limited in their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets in the 2025 playoffs.
The Los Angeles Clippers have been searching for a backup center for years, dating back to the days of Moses Brown, Serge Ibaka, and even Nicolas Batum. The most effective option at that position was Isaiah Hartenstein, who played for the team during the 2021-2022 season. He later left in free agency to join the New York Knicks and ultimately won a championship in 2025 with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Now, the Clippers are taking a different approach, signing Brook Lopez to a contract to back up his former teammate Ivica Zubac. The Clippers released a statement to announce the signing of the former NBA champion.
President of Basketball Operations, Lawrence Frank, released a statement praising Lopez. “Brook is an elite rim protector and range shooter who will bring a different dimension to our frontcourt. He is also a former champion and a genuine pro who will be a great addition to our group," Frank said.
Lopez has played 17 seasons in the NBA and "averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 blocks (fourth in NBA) and 31.8 minutes in 80 games (all starts) with Milwaukee last season. He shot 50.9% (394-774) from the field, 37.3% (139-373) from three-point range and 82.6% (114-138) from the free-throw line. Last season marked Lopez's third straight campaign with 100+ three-pointers and 100+ blocks, and the sixth in his career, the most in NBA history," according to the statement released by the Clippers.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Reveals LeBron James' Thoughts on Tyronn Lue
NBA Legend Responds to LeBron James With Wild Statement