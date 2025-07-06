LA Clippers Announce Signing of 17-Year NBA Veteran
The free agency negotiation period is over for the NBA, and teams can officially sign free agents. The LA Clippers had a mostly quiet free agency, agreeing to new deals with veterans James Harden and Nicolas Batum, while coming to terms on a deal with Brook Lopez.
The Clippers seem mostly content to run it back with last year's team, one that surprised many people by winning 50 games, but they still lost in the first round of the playoffs. But getting Harden and Batum back is important, as was adding a quality backup for Ivica Zubac.
On Sunday, the Clippers officially announced the re-signing of Batum, who is expected to have signed a two-year, $11.5 million deal. Here is their official statement, as provided by their private PR account.
"The LA Clippers have re-signed forward Nicolas Batum, it was announced by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.'Nico is an integral element of this era of Clippers basketball,' said Frank. 'His skill, selflessness and high IQ elevate the entire team. He sees the game and he makes winning plays, whether obvious or subtle. We only benefit from Nico's presence.'"
"Batum, 36, appeared in 78 games for the Clippers last season, averaging 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He shot 43.3% from three-point range (tied for the sixth highest three-point percentage in the NBA) and was a finalist for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.
"The 6-foot-9 forward has appeared in 1,131 career games with averages of 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 17 seasons with Portland, Charlotte, Philadelphia and the Clippers. Batum is one of just seven active NBA players with 10,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 1,500 three-pointers.
"From Lisieux, France, Batum has been a member of the French National Team since 2006, representing his country in four Olympic Games (2012, 2016, 2021, 2024), four FIBA World Cup Tournaments (2010, 2014, 2019, 2023), and four FIBA European Championships (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015).
"He led France to a gold medal in the 2013 European Championship, silver medals in the 2011 European Championship, 2021 Olympics and 2024 Olympics, and bronze medals in the 2014 and 2019 FIBA World Cup."
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Reveals LeBron James' Thoughts on Tyronn Lue
NBA Legend Responds to LeBron James With Wild Statement