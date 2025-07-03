New Report Shuts Down LeBron James Rumors To Contender
LeBron James opted into his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers last weekend, but it doesn't appear that everything is peachy between him and the organization.
His agent, Rich Paul, released a statement to ESPN that sounded like they could be trying to find a way out of the organization, stating how they understand how it's difficult to win now and in the future. With a team featuring LeBron James in the latter stages of his career and Luka Doncic near his prime, that's a tough balance, but LeBron wants to win now.
It's even harder to find a possible new team for LeBron. His $52.6 million salary makes it difficult to match without giving up a lot of depth, and his son, Bronny, would likely have to be in the trade as well. A buyout has also been rumored, but what motivation would the Lakers have to do that?
The Dallas Mavericks have been mentioned as a team to watch if he's bought out. The New York Knicks would be an electric place for James to end his career. And everyone wants him to end his career in Cleveland, but they'd have to make some magic happen to get under the second apron. So, what about the LA Clippers?
ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on that possibility, and it doesn't seem likely.
"But I’ve reported in the past—a source close to LeBron James said, ‘LeBron James will never wear a Clippers uniform.’ So, if that remains the case, you remove that one."
Although he wouldn't have to move if he went to the Clippers, it seems like he has no desire to play for them. A trade would be tough to negotiate between the two sides anyway. LeBron may just have to finish out his contract with the Lakers, and if he wants to keep playing, he can sign with someone next offseason when there should be a lot of available spending room for teams.
Related Articles
New York Knicks Showing Interest in Ben Simmons
NBA Fans React To Clippers Signing Ex-Laker, NBA Champion