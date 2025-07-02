New York Knicks Showing Interest in Ben Simmons
It is an interesting time for the New York Knicks. After a deep playoff run that gave the team their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 1999, the Knicks made a drastic change at the head coaching position.
In a stunning decision, Tom Thibodeau was fired after leading the Knicks past the defending champion Boston Celtics and pushing the red-hot Indiana Pacers to six games. With the addition of Karl Anthony-Towns just before the 2024-2025 season started and acquiring wing Mikal Bridges in the summer of 2024, the Knicks earned the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Even after a deep playoff run, the Knicks still felt like a team that was missing a piece or two. They added Jordan Clarkson after a buyout with the Utah Jazz and signed Guerschon Yabusele to a two-year deal to bolster their bench.
Now, a new report from SNY's Ian Begley revealed that the Knicks could be looking to target one of the Los Angeles Clippers' free agents.
"The Knicks have also checked in on free agent Ben Simmons, per sources familiar with the matter. But people briefed on the matter say a decision on that roster spot isn’t expected until after the head coach is hired," Begley wrote.
"Simmons has met with three other teams and is expected to make a decision soon, per people familiar with the matter," he continued. The Knicks have made their coaching decision, and it is former Warriors assistant and Kings head coach Mike Brown.
With Brown now at the helm, it remains to be seen if Simmons gets a look from New York. Simmons averaged 5 points and 5.6 assists per game in the 2024-2025 season with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.
Simmons showed flashes of being a great defender, but his limited offense resulted in him having limited minutes in the 2025 playoffs for the Clippers against the Denver Nuggets.
