New Report on Knicks, Clippers' Interest in Sharpshooting Guard
The LA Clippers and New York Knicks were two teams who seemed just one or two pieces away from competing for a championship, especially as Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and company are coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance.
The Clippers, on the other hand, were first-round playoff exits, but have built an impressive core around Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Ivica Zubac, and Norman Powell. Both teams on opposite sides of the country will be looking to add some better depth pieces, and they could be competing for the same free-agent guard.
The Athletic's Kelly Iko reports that the Clippers and Knicks are among the teams interested in free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard.
"Veteran sharpshooter Luke Kennard is expected to receive interest from a host of playoff teams, including the Rockets, Pistons, Pacers, Magic, Nuggets, Clippers and Knicks," Iko wrote.
Of course, this is a wide variety of teams expected to target Kennard, but he is much more likely to land with a team looking to compete for a championship. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto also reported the Knicks and Clippers as teams interested in Kennard.
Kennard has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he has averaged 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on impressive 47.7/46.2/90.1 shooting splits.
Kennard's 46.2% shooting from three-point range on 5.0 attempts per game through 128 appearances is just absurd, and his shooting talent will undoubtedly be a major help to any team that picks him up, especially a team like the Clippers, which needs some help in that department.