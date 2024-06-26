New Report on Paul George to Golden State Warriors Trade Rumors
There have been several reports over the last few days about the possibility of LA Clippers star Paul George opting into his contract and pursuing a trade to the Golden State Warriors. While there are several logistics that must be sorted out in order for such a deal to even be possible, it seems one of the biggest orders of business as it pertains to this potential deal may already be taken care of.
For George, any opt-in and trade scenario would almost certainly have to land him somewhere he could extend for a larger contract than what the Clippers are offering. In a report on Wednesday from ESPN's Brian Windhorst, it was revealed that Golden State may very well be prepared to offer George such a deal.
This is significant, because with George having limited options in free agency, his best path forward may be an opt-in and trade situation. In an additional report from Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, the complications of a George to Golden State deal were explained, including the crucial timing element.
"What are the circumstances? First, George would have to exercise his option for the final year of his current contract ($48.8 million), providing LA with a sign-and-trade option," Poole wrote. "Second, both the Warriors and Clippers would have to drop below the second apron, which can’t happen before Sunday afternoon, when Klay Thompson and James Harden become free agents. Third, Paul would have to make it clear he’s willing to leave LA, where his nearby family can attend every game."
As Poole also added, the Clippers would have to be okay trading George to a division rival, which is uncommon - especially as both teams maintain championship aspirations.
