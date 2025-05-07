New Report on Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade to Lakers, Clippers
If Giannis Antetokounmpo were to call it quits in Milwaukee, several teams could potentially be ruled out by sheer size alone.
“I poked around a little bit," The Ringer's Howard Beck recently reported, "and the initial thing I got ... was just some rumblings that it’s already just the big cities."
Milwaukee, by size, is a major city, though it isn't included on the high end of other NBA markets. It seems as if Antetokounmpo would be looking for an upgrade in that department.
Where the LA Clippers fall on that spectrum? Apparently on the Bucks star's short list.
"One of the LA teams or one of the New York teams or maybe Miami, not a big market, but a glamour market, mid-size market," Beck reported. "So, first is like: Where does Giannis want to go? And do they honor that?"
To Beck's point, the Bucks wouldn't be necessarily inclined to grant every with of Antetokounmpo's over their own. If the era with "The Greek Freak" is over, Milwaukee will be entitled to a historic return comprised of young talent and draft capital.
When it comes to the Clippers and Lakers, neither facet is plentiful. Still, with as big a talent as Antetokounmpo is, he'd likely have more leverage in trade talks than originally thought.
Perhaps, in this case, that benefits LA.
