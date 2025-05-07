All Clippers

New Report on Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade to Lakers, Clippers

The Milwaukee Bucks could be in the market to move on from Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason

Matt Guzman

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

If Giannis Antetokounmpo were to call it quits in Milwaukee, several teams could potentially be ruled out by sheer size alone.

“I poked around a little bit," The Ringer's Howard Beck recently reported, "and the initial thing I got ... was just some rumblings that it’s already just the big cities."

Milwaukee, by size, is a major city, though it isn't included on the high end of other NBA markets. It seems as if Antetokounmpo would be looking for an upgrade in that department.

Where the LA Clippers fall on that spectrum? Apparently on the Bucks star's short list.

"One of the LA teams or one of the New York teams or maybe Miami, not a big market, but a glamour market, mid-size market," Beck reported. "So, first is like: Where does Giannis want to go? And do they honor that?"

To Beck's point, the Bucks wouldn't be necessarily inclined to grant every with of Antetokounmpo's over their own. If the era with "The Greek Freak" is over, Milwaukee will be entitled to a historic return comprised of young talent and draft capital.

When it comes to the Clippers and Lakers, neither facet is plentiful. Still, with as big a talent as Antetokounmpo is, he'd likely have more leverage in trade talks than originally thought.

Perhaps, in this case, that benefits LA.

Related Articles

Clippers President Calls Out 'Embarrassing' Game 7 Loss vs Nuggets

Clippers President Addresses James Harden's Future With Team

Ty Lue's Message to Kawhi Leonard, James Harden After Loss to Nuggets

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News