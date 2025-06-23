New Report on Potential LaMelo Ball Trade Amid Clippers Rumors
LaMelo Ball's tenure with the Charlotte Hornets has been somewhat of a rollercoaster. After not being selected for the 2025 All-Star team despite leading Eastern Conference guards in fan voting, Ball missed a significant portion of the season with injuries yet again.
That has been the story of Ball's career to this point - an enormous amount of talent that should be recognized, but injuries that leave him unavailable.
As the Hornets navigate a new era with Ball, Brandon Miller and a new head coach, rumors are starting to swirl of a possible trade of Ball to open up more opportunities for Miller.
With the 4th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, a plethora of guards could be available for Charlotte to take, such as Ace Bailey, V.J. Edgecombe, or Tre Johnson.
The Clippers have been active in trade talks already, after being linked to Kevin Durant before he was traded to the Houston Rockets.
ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania appeared on "The PatMcAfee Show" to discuss LaMelo Ball's future in Charlotte.
"I'm sure they're open to a lot. I haven't heard anything definitive on LaMelo Ball or any team or those conversations as of yet," Charania said.
"If a team calls the Hornets and makes a massive offer - makes a real push for LaMelo Ball, I mean if you're the Hornets you have to be all ears at that point," he continued.
The Clippers have signaled that they want to retain James Harden on a contract that matches that of his co-star Kawhi Leonard.
While Ball would be a massive get for the Clippers, it would signal a reset and possibly a few years of mediocrity due to the trade package needed to go to Charlotte.
Ball averaged 25.2 points and 7.4 assists per game on 40.5% shooting and 33.9% from beyond the arc in the 2024-2025 offseason.
