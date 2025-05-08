New Report on Six-Year NBA Veteran Not Returning to Clippers
The LA Clippers are in a tough situation this offseason after suffering yet another early exit in this year's NBA playoffs. This is now the third-straight season the Clippers got sent home in the first round.
This draws serious concern as to whether or not LA can legitimately compete with its core of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and others. The Clippers have yet to make the NBA Finals after signing Leonard in 2019, and have only been to one conference final.
A recent report came out on a Clippers offseason preview with NBA salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan and The Athletic's Law Murray. Murray predicts that guard Amir Coffey is likely to depart from LA, given his playing time in the postseason and LA's salary cap situation.
"I would be surprised if Amir is back," Murray said. "He didn't play a single second in the playoffs.
"That is usually a tell-tale sign that it's like 'Hey look you're about to be a free agent. We want you to get your money. We aren't going to put you in a position to get hurt unnecessarily. But we also don't see you as someone who can help us in any capacity right now. Thank you. Good luck. We'll see you down the line.'"
Coffey made $3.9 million this past season and is set to hit unrestricted free agency. He has been with the Clippers since 2019, signing a two-way deal at the time before working his way up to a standard NBA contract.
LA will have a number of other free agents this offseason, including Harden, Nicolas Batum, Patty Mills, and Ben Simmons. Harden and Batum both carry player options, while the rest are unrestricted free agents.
Related Articles
Shai Gilgeous Alexander's Former Teammate Sends Heartfelt Message
17-Year NBA Veteran Expected to Return to Clippers
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Wild Knicks-Celtics Finish